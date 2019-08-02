VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 37.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLN. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 42,096.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $20.88 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77.

About VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

