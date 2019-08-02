VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD (BMV:VOOV) is Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD (BMV:VOOV) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD comprises approximately 6.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD were worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD in the first quarter valued at $24,261,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD by 4.3% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 569,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD by 809.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD by 31.1% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000.

Shares of VOOV stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $111.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $116.72.

