Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $119.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.