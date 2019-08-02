Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 162,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 52,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.82. 16,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $119.66.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

