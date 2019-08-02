Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 627,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 26.0% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $54,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,983,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,744,000 after buying an additional 890,814 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,155,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,615,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,389,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,505,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 94.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,022,000 after buying an additional 243,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 477,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,999,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,114. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

