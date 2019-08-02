Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18,453.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after acquiring an additional 208,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 72,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.80. The stock had a trading volume of 153,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,362. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.51 and a 12 month high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

