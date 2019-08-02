Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $52.96 and last traded at $52.95, with a volume of 43779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

