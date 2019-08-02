Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Shares of VAPO stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. 26,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,337. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $317.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Army purchased 15,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

