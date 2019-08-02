Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $70.00 at Craig Hallum

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.10. 5,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,449. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $548,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

