Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

VRNS stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,837. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.07. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -72.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 42,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $3,076,856.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,713,505.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $548,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,277 shares of company stock worth $4,785,237. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

