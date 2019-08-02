Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of VECO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.78. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $576.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 84.86%. The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 387.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Read More: Candlestick

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.