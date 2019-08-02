Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 315.21%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million.

VSTM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 1,327,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,070. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 43.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. Raymond James cut shares of Verastem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Verastem from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

