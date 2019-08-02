Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

Shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.50. Verastem shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 1,980,156 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTM. BTIG Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Verastem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $117.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.98.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 315.21% and a negative return on equity of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 976,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Verastem by 2,376.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,248,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verastem by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 539,193 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Verastem by 711.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Verastem by 26.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

