VeriCoin Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $11,720.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0672 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEgg, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034818 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003330 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00143364 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005403 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000594 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000594 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 31,898,065 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

