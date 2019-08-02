Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair started coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.08 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.92.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. 6,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $27,292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $90,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $344,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.