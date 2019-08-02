Versant Capital Management Inc Has $31,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 110.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Argus lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.61 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.61 per share, with a total value of $203,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,131.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $243,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,757.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 80,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,851 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.28. 276,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,629,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

