Versant Capital Management Inc Has $42,000 Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Carnival by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 198,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 380,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Carnival by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 113,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $45.84. 929,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,035. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $67.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. William Blair cut Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Buckingham Research cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

