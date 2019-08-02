Versant Capital Management Inc Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 30.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Anixter International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Anixter International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Anixter International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Anixter International by 2.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Anixter International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Anixter International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director F Philip Handy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Eck sold 70,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,428,316.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXE stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 56,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,794. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.91. Anixter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

