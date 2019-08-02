Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 333 Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.56. Hub Group Inc has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $921.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Hub Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen raised Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.