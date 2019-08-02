Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 509 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,261,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,641,000 after acquiring an additional 189,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. 2,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,569. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95. Sonic Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAH. Stephens upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

