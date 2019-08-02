Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 92 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $121.01. 16,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,908. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $128.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.89.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Several research firms have commented on IR. Bank of America upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

