Verso (VRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Verso (NYSE:VRS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Verso to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Verso has set its Q2 2019 guidance at EPS.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.68. Verso had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.26 million. On average, analysts expect Verso to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VRS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00. Verso has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $531.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. B. Riley cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Verso has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

