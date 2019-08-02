VIBE Price Down 10.6% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $217,078.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE was first traded on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

