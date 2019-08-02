Viberate (VIB) Hits One Day Volume of $289,881.00

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Viberate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Coinbe and HitBTC. Viberate has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $289,881.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00267165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.73 or 0.01415353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,356,461 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Coinbe, Binance, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.