Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF remained flat at $$25.62 during midday trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81. Victrex has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.