Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $187.00 at UBS Group

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on V. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.46.

V stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,873,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,409,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,813 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Visa by 11,319.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811,983 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in Visa by 13,370.7% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280,332 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,780,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,432,948,000 after acquiring an additional 622,075 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,301,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,282,743,000 after acquiring an additional 271,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

