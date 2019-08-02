Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistagen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Shares of VTGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 197,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,806. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 43,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,022,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 548,148 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

