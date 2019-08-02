VIVO (VIVO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14,708.00

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One VIVO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. VIVO has a total market cap of $14,708.00 and $6.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIVO has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,521.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.95 or 0.02071480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00903176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.63 or 0.03104475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00797688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00055872 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00632993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00167557 BTC.

About VIVO

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,188,393 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,393 coins. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIVO’s official website is www.vivocoin.net. The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIVO Coin Trading

VIVO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

