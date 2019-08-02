VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE VOC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,239. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 93.68% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.58% of VOC Energy Trust worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.