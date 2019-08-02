W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises 1.4% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned 0.41% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 53,395 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 345,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 63,748 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 476,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000.

Shares of AMJ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.43. 150,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,591. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21.

