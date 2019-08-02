W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Invests $6.84 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,000. Eastman Chemical comprises about 0.8% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,283,000 after acquiring an additional 34,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,783,000 after acquiring an additional 168,005 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $1,819,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.24. 48,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.