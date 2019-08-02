Wabi Trading Up 6.6% This Week (WABI)

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Wabi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX and Binance. In the last seven days, Wabi has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wabi has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00268862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.01445152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00112465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Wabi Token Profile

Wabi’s launch date was July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. The official message board for Wabi is medium.com/@wabiico. Wabi’s official website is wacoin.io. Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken.

Wabi Token Trading

Wabi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wabi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wabi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

