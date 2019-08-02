Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $109.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $319.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

