Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07), approximately 8,235 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 58,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.08).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34.

Warpaint London Company Profile (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Close-out. It offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; accessories and sets; make-up brushes; and others. The company also engages in purchasing, repacking, and selling third party products; and wholesaler and supply chain management businesses.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.