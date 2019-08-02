Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. Waters also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.95-9.10 EPS.

WAT traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.52. 471,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,284. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Waters has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $255.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.46.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 50.28% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waters will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut Waters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.54.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

