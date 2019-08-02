Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.95-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.419929-2.44412829 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.Waters also updated its FY19 guidance to $8.95-9.10 EPS.

WAT stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.12. 161,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,939. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.37. Waters has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 50.28% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Cleveland Research downgraded Waters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.54.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

