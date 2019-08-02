Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 510.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the period. Watsco makes up about 0.8% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Watsco worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 194.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Watsco by 63.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4,757.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.86. 7,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $184.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.61%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

