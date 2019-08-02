Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.26 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE WTS traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.00. 156,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,577. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,622,000 after buying an additional 64,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,162,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after buying an additional 20,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 228,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.