We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Stake in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in National Vision by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $273,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Busbee sold 50,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $1,451,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,511. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on National Vision to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,773. National Vision Holdings Inc has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.43.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $461.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.