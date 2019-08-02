We Are One Seven LLC Buys 3,753 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after buying an additional 5,639,712 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838,274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,001,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,302,868,000 after purchasing an additional 896,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,205,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,351. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $260.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.90 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

