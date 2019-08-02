We Are One Seven LLC Has $231,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 93.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 904,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 436,110 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 21.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 233,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 536.7% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 99,296 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 252.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 134,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 96,173 shares during the period.

Shares of BOE stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,385. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

