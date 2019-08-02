We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 3,124 Shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,395,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. 2,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,612. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

