Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s (OTCMKTS:HHHHU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 5th

Wealthbridge Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:HHHHU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 5th. Wealthbridge Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS HHHHU opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17. Wealthbridge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wealthbridge Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (OTCMKTS:HHHHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 337,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Wealthbridge Acquisition Company Profile

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

