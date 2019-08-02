Wealthquest Corp Buys 301 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,819. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $153.13 and a 52 week high of $218.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.11.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

