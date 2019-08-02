Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,905 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,203,304. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In other Intel news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

