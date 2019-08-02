Webster Bank N. A. Buys 584 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 611.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,733. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $89.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.98.

