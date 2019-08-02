Webster Bank N. A. Has $4.35 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,531 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 92.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,263.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $588,640.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. 49,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,965. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fastenal has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $35.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.65.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. William Blair cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

