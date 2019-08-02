Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 749 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,076,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,790,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $903,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $840,254,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,172,000 after acquiring an additional 340,315 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.48.

CVS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

