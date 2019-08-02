Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a research note published on Monday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VERONA PHARMA P/S currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -1.00. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

