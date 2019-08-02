Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Weidai (NYSE:WEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Weidai stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818. Weidai has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $580.22 million and a P/E ratio of 5.08.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Weidai during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weidai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weidai in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

